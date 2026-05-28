IKM Acona wins drilling and wells services framework agreement with Vår Energi
IKM Acona secured a framework agreement with Vår Energi for the delivery of drilling and wells services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
The four-year agreement includes options for an additional two plus two years. The scope covers support and advisory services within drilling and wells, including engineering studies, procedures, reporting and project support, with activities spanning subsurface, rig intake, drilling, completion, well testing, intervention, well integrity and P&A.