PetroTal contracts drilling rig for Bretana campaign

PetroTal signed a contract with a third-party drilling contractor ahead of a planned development drilling campaign at its Bretana field in Peru, with operations targeted to begin in October 2026.

The contracted rig is currently completing operations in Colombia and will subsequently be transported to the Bretana field by road and river. Infrastructure work to position the rig at the field is progressing, along with electromechanical preparations required to tie in new wells to existing facilities.

Ahead of the drilling campaign, PetroTal plans to carry out pulling jobs on three producing wells at Bretana in Q3 2026 to optimize performance and reduce the potential for production disruptions once drilling resumes.