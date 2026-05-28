DeepOcean wins Equinor subsea contract package spanning North Sea, Barents Sea fields

DeepOcean secured a subsea contract package from Equinor covering multiple fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, with offshore work scheduled for 2027-28.

The package includes an SIMOPRO installation contract at the Visund field in the North Sea, involving replacement of both a gas export riser and an oil export riser while the facility remains in production. DeepOcean’s scope covers onshore project management, engineering, fabrication and procurement, as well as offshore installation, survey, dredging, tie-ins and pre-commissioning.

At the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, DeepOcean will install a four-slot template and manifold module for the Isflak satellite tie-back, located approximately 8.5 km from the Johan Castberg FPSO. The scope also includes installation of flowlines and a static umbilical with associated survey, tie-ins and pre-commissioning. Isflak is the first satellite tie-back to the Johan Castberg facility.

The contract package additionally includes options for recovery of eight existing risers and umbilicals at the Snorre A field in the North Sea. Offshore operations across the three fields will be conducted in water depths of 300 to 400 meters using construction vessels from DeepOcean’s chartered subsea fleet.