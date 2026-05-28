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Baker Hughes, Equinor extend North Sea drilling and intervention contracts

May 28, 2026
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Baker Hughes secured two multi-year contract extensions with Equinor covering integrated drilling and well services as well as wireline intervention work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Under the integrated drilling and well services contract, Baker Hughes will provide solutions across its Well Construction and Completions, Intervention and Measurement portfolios for both mature and greenfield developments offshore Norway. The scope includes deployment of the company’s Kantori autonomous well construction solution and TRU-ARMS reservoir mapping services.

The wireline intervention contract extends Baker Hughes’ scope of service delivery built around its PRIME Technology Platform, combining the company’s surface and downhole solutions with complementary technologies from service partners to sustain production and reduce emissions across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

May 28, 2026
0 30 Less than a minute

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