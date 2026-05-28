Horizon Petroleum to begin workover at Poland gas development

Horizon Petroleum finalized a contract for construction of the Lachowice 7 well pad at its Lachowice gas development in southern Poland, with field operations expected to begin in the second week of June.

A drilling rig contract for the Lachowice 7 well workover is at an advanced stage of negotiation, with re-entry and recompletion operations planned to start in July. Long lead items including the wellhead and tubing have been secured and delivered in-country ahead of operations.

The well workover is part of the early production phase of the Lachowice development, located within the Bielsko-Biala concession. Subject to a successful outcome, gas and/or electricity sales from the well are expected to provide the company with its first cash flow and serve as a long-term production test of the naturally fractured Devonian limestone and dolomite reservoirs at the site. A successful result is also expected to support conversion of a portion of the company’s probable reserves into the proven developed category.

Horizon is targeting initial gas and/or electricity sales from the early development phase by late in the first half of 2027. An environmental impact assessment permit application for the early production facility has been submitted to the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection, with approval anticipated before year-end.

For the full field development, Horizon has completed surveying for a planned 75 sq km 3D seismic program over the Lachowice project area, with acquisition scheduled to begin in Q2 2027.