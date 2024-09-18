Veolia helped avoid 430,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2023

Veolia North America (VNA) released its annual Sustainability Report on the company’s regional performance on its environmental, social and governance goals.

Globally, Veolia’s climate ambitions were recently validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and Moodys. The company’s sustainability programs have been recognized by external rating agencies including CDP, S&P Global, ISS and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

Some of the highlights shared in the 2024 VNA Sustainability Report include:

VNA helped customers avoid 430,000 tons of Scope 4 greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of planting more than 7.1 million trees. The company processed 237 billion gallons of drinking water, treated 368 billion gallons of wastewater and processed 1.8 million tons of hazardous waste.

The company met its target of achieving 80 percent implementation of biodiversity programs at 10 priority sites in the US.

As public and regulatory awareness of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) continues to increase, VNA advanced its leadership, treating a cumulative 2.1 billion gallons of drinking water for regulated PFAS, and reaching no detectable levels of regulated PFAS chemicals at 30 US sites.