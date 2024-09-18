GEODynamics EPIC Flex Orbit assists wireline companies and completions engineers

GEODynamics® launched its EPIC™ Flex Orbit Perforating System, which extends the capabilities of the EPIC Flex suite of solutions.

EPIC Flex perforating systems provide customizable options to integrate addressable switches, charges and detonating cords from almost any OEM, allowing wireline companies and completions engineers flexibility in the field.

The gravity-based orientation of EPIC Flex Orbit positions perforating charges toward the desired direction, ensuring optimal perforation alignment according to a well plan. The guns can rotate freely within the wellbore, reducing friction and the need for additional orienting subs to maintain directional control.

The EPIC Flex Orbit system offers greater charge placement accuracy to ensure maximum reservoir contact and production efficiency. EPIC Flex Orbit can be used in a variety of wellbore conditions, including horizontal and deviated wells.

“With the Flex Orbit system, wireline operators can complete their jobs faster and with greater accuracy so the operation can move to the next stage faster, which significantly reduces operators’ costs,” said Ron Hickerson, Group Vice President, Downhole Technologies.

EPIC Flex Orbit is available loaded or ready to load, with or without an addressable switch, and currently supports sizes from 2 3/4” up to 3 1/8”.