Vantris secures new tender-assisted drilling rig contracts in Malaysia

Vantris’ drilling business secured a notice of assignment from PETRONAS and a new contract from Vestigo Petroleum for the provision of tender-assisted drilling rig services in Malaysia. PETRONAS assigned the Sapura Esperanza rig under an existing drilling services contract, while Vestigo awarded a new contract for the Sapura Jaya rig. Both awards were expected to commence sequentially in Q3 2026, supporting offshore development drilling campaigns in Malaysia.

Separately, VTEB Offshore, an indirect subsidiary of Vantris formerly known as Sapura Offshore, was awarded a work order by PETRONAS for offshore transportation and installation services under an existing contract. The work commenced in the Q2 2026 and was expected to be completed in Q3 2027.

The Sapura Esperanza and Sapura Jaya are both semisubmersible self-erecting tender-assisted drilling rigs, delivered in 2013 and 2011 respectively.