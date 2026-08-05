NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Fugro secures three-year ROV contract for ONGC drilling campaign in India

Aug 5, 2026
0 25 Less than a minute

Vantage awarded Fugro a three-year contract to provide ROV-based deepwater drill support services for ONGC’s offshore drilling operations in India. Fugro will support drilling and completion activities in water depths of up to 3,000 m aboard Vantage’s Platinum Explorer drillship as part of ONGC’s deepwater exploration program.

The scope of work included subsea installation and intervention, drilling and completion support, BOP and well-control monitoring, cementing observation and seabed inspection. Fugro deployed its FCV3000 ROV system to support the drilling campaign.

Aug 5, 2026
0 25 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Vantris secures new tender-assisted drilling rig contracts in Malaysia

Aug 5, 2026
VAALCO spuds first Phase Three well offshore Gabon

Vaalco moves rig to new SEENT slot after ETBNM-3 success

Aug 5, 2026
Kinetic Pressure Control tech debuts on Noble BlackHornet

Kinetic Pressure Control tech debuts on Noble BlackHornet

Aug 4, 2026
Valaris 249 wraps up Angelin campaign for BP in Trinidad

Valaris 249 wraps up Angelin campaign for BP in Trinidad

Aug 4, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button