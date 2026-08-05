Fugro secures three-year ROV contract for ONGC drilling campaign in India

Vantage awarded Fugro a three-year contract to provide ROV-based deepwater drill support services for ONGC’s offshore drilling operations in India. Fugro will support drilling and completion activities in water depths of up to 3,000 m aboard Vantage’s Platinum Explorer drillship as part of ONGC’s deepwater exploration program.

The scope of work included subsea installation and intervention, drilling and completion support, BOP and well-control monitoring, cementing observation and seabed inspection. Fugro deployed its FCV3000 ROV system to support the drilling campaign.