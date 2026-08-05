NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Vaalco moves rig to new SEENT slot after ETBNM-3 success

Aug 5, 2026
0 29 1 minute read
VAALCO spuds first Phase Three well offshore Gabon

VAALCO Energy drilled, completed and placed on production the ETBNM-3 gas-supply well in the crestal portion of the North Tchibala structure offshore Gabon, targeting the Dentale D-15 reservoir. Reservoir properties exceeded pre-drill estimates, with more than 10 m of net reservoir pay and strong porosity and permeability. The company was evaluating shallower pay intervals encountered in the D-9 and D-12 zones, which appeared to contain wet gas to light oil pay.

VAALCO moved the Norve jackup, owned by Borr Drilling, on 27 July 2026 to a new slot on the SEENT platform to drill the ETSEM-3PH pilot hole and development well. The well was planned as a pilot hole and subsequent horizontal Gamba producer near the crest of the central fault block of SE Etame, designed to test the original field oil-water contact and the potential of the underlying Dentale formation. A horizontal development well with a completion length of 300 m within the Gamba sands was planned to follow.

Aug 5, 2026
0 29 1 minute read

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