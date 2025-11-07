Patterson-UTI appoints Scott McKee as Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development

Patterson-UTI named Scott McKee as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. In his new role, Mr McKee will lead the company’s global commercial growth strategy, integrating marketing, business development and customer insights to support technology-driven solutions across its business lines.

A former US Army captain and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Mr McKee brings extensive industry experience and leadership to the position. He will focus on strengthening client relationships and advancing Patterson-UTI’s customer success initiatives worldwide.