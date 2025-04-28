News

Vallourec awarded major contract by Kuwait Oil Company

Apr 28, 2025
Vallourec secured a major contract to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the drilling operations of Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). This new contract represents over $130 million in potential revenue.

This agreement includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections and proprietary steel grades, to be delivered in 2025 and 2026. Vallourec has been selected to supply the most technically advanced part of the tender in terms of grades and connections, including some of its high-torque flush premium connections.

Vallourec has a historical presence in Kuwait and has been a reliable supplier to KOC, developing specific products for both its offshore and onshore projects. This contract comes in the context of Kuwait’s current plan to increase its oil production to 4 million barrels per day in 2035 and follows KOC’s issuance of a tender in September 2024 for deep drilling applications.

