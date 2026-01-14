Valeura outlines 2026 drilling program following Thailand campaign

Valeura Energy reported completion of a development drilling campaign across its Gulf of Thailand assets, setting up an expanded drilling and appraisal program in 2026.

During Q4 2025, the company completed nine development wells at Block B5/27, with all wells brought on stream as producers. The campaign included extended-reach horizontal wells, with Valeura recording a new company record for horizontal well length in the Gulf of Thailand. The drilling program also intersected additional appraisal targets, identifying further oil accumulations that may support future infill drilling.

Building on the results, Valeura plans to drill a total of 16 development and appraisal wells during 2026 across its operated fields in Thailand. The program is designed to sustain production and further delineate reservoir potential through targeted appraisal intersections incorporated into development well trajectories.

Valeura has one drilling rig under contract through August 2026, providing continuity for the planned work program. The company said the rig will be deployed across multiple fields as part of an integrated drilling schedule.

In parallel, engineering and planning work continues on the Wassana field redevelopment, with preparations advancing toward potential redevelopment drilling beginning in early 2027.