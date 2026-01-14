NOV and AIQ to collaborate on AI-enabled drilling optimization

NOV will collaborate with AIQ to facilitate the development of AI-enabled drilling solutions. The collaboration is intended to accelerate adoption of AI-powered drilling optimization and advanced digital workflows that enhance performance, reliability and real-time operational decision-making.

NOV and AIQ plan to design and test AI-driven drilling technologies through targeted proof-of-concept and pilot deployments in live operational settings. The work will leverage NOV’s Max industrial IoT and edge computing platform to enable secure data capture, edge processing, and integration of AI-driven workflows.