Subsea7 wins North Sea and US offshore contracts

Dec 23, 2025
Subsea7 secured new subsea projects in both the North Sea and the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by ConocoPhillips for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) redevelopment offshore Norway. The scope includes subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines and follows a completed front-end engineering and design phase, with engineering work already underway and main offshore campaigns planned for 2027 and 2028 in the Greater Ekofisk Area.

Subsea7 also won a subsea installation contract from LLOG Exploration Offshore for the Buckskin South Expansion project off the US Gulf Coast. The scope covers transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical and a rigid flowline in deepwater, with project management and engineering activities to begin immediately from Houston and offshore operations scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

