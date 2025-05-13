Tubular-running system leverages digital controls to reduce reliance on manual labor

McCoy Global’s SmarTR system, designed to automate tubular-running operations, utilizes real-time data monitoring and digital control technologies to drive efficiencies and tackle longstanding inefficiencies in tubular running. In this interview with DC from the 2025 OTC exhibition floor on 7 May, Dusty Sonnier, VP – Products & Engineering at McCoy Global, talked about how the system enables companies to rely less on manual and mechanical processes, reducing labor costs and the risk of safety hazards.