Mar 10, 2026
Equinor makes two new discoveries in the North Sea

Equinor discovered oil in the Troll area and gas and condensate in the Sleipner area of the North Sea. Since 2018, Equinor has participated in the drilling of 26 exploration wells in the extended Troll area. Nineteen discoveries have been made, giving a discovery rate of more than 70%.

The Byrding C discovery was made 5 km northwest of the Fram field in the Troll area and is estimated to contain 4–8 million barrels of recoverable oil. The Frida Kahlo discovery was drilled from the Sleipner B platform, northwest of the Sleipner Vest field, and is estimated to contain 5–9 million barrels of oil equivalent of gas and condensate. The well will be brought on stream as early as April.

Sleipner is a mature area where the largest volumes have already been produced. The fields in the area therefore depend on new discoveries to maintain profitable production and extend their lifetime.

The use of Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic, 4D seismic, and reprocessing of existing data has provided a new and improved understanding of the subsurface on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and has contributed to exploration success in both the Sleipner and Troll areas.

Mar 10, 2026
