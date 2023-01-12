Trendsetter wins well intervention contract with Beacon Offshore

Trendsetter Engineering was awarded a contract to support the development of Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah project located offshore the US Gulf of Mexico. Trendsetter’s awarded scope includes a multi‐year rental and servicing agreement for the provision of a 20,000-psi subsea well intervention package with anticipated delivery of the system scheduled for Q3 2023. This award follows previously awarded scopes for the initial design and qualification of the system.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Beacon and support their Shenandoah development,” said Mike Cargol, VP of Intervention Solutions at Trendsetter. “This award reaffirms Trendsetter’s commitment to the industry for innovative, safe and cost‐effective HPHT well control and well intervention systems, building upon our successes with the 15,000-psi TRIDENT systems and multiple 20,000-psi well control response packages delivered in recent years.”

Trendsetter’s support of the Shenandoah field extends beyond the delivery of the intervention system. Earlier this year, Trendsetter was awarded contracts to deliver certain components of the subsea production and export equipment, including a six‐slot production manifold, subsea valves, and Trendsetter’s TCS connectors. Trendsetter will utilize Advanced Technology Valve’s (ATV) expertise in providing subsea valves for use in the subsea production and export systems.