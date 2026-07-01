Transocean lands three-rig deal on the Norwegian shelf

Transocean entered into an agreement with Equinor, conditional on license approvals, for three of its harsh environment semisubmersible rigs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). The deal was worth more than $1 billion in contract backlog over seven rig years, excluding additional services.

The agreement covered three Cat D rigs, purpose-built for Equinor and designed for Norwegian winter conditions. The Transocean Enabler landed a three-year program expected to begin in Q1 2028 in direct continuation of its current work. The Transocean Encourage secured a two-year campaign also expected to begin in Q1 2028, continuing directly from its current job. The Transocean Endurance obtained a two-year program slated to start in Q2 2027, following mobilization back to Norway from Australia.