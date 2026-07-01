Harbour Energy brings Dvalin North online ahead of schedule

Harbour Energy began gas production at the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea, delivered ahead of schedule and under budget. The development is a three-well subsea tieback to existing infrastructure via Harbour’s operated Dvalin field, with production under way from all three wells.

Dvalin North was the second of five projects in Harbour’s Norway portfolio due online this year. Partners in the field are Harbour Energy with a 55% interest, Petoro with 35% and DNO with 10%.

The field is located around 270 km north of Kristiansund and is expected to produce around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), predominantly gas. Gas is routed through the Dvalin field to the Heidrun platform, then exported via the Polarled pipeline to the Nyhamna processing plant.