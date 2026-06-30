ONGC, BP expand technical services partnership to 43-block basin

ONGC and BP signed a new Technical Services Contract on 25 June 2026, appointing BP as technical services provider for ONGC’s fields across the Western Offshore Basin, a 43-block area that is ONGC’s most prolific hydrocarbon-producing basin and has contributed to India’s energy supply for more than four decades. The agreement was signed in the presence of India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

The deal expands the companies’ existing collaboration beyond Mumbai High, where BP has served as technical services provider since February 2025. ONGC retains complete ownership and operational control of the assets. BP will work alongside ONGC’s teams to identify and implement targeted interventions across reservoirs, wells and production facilities, aiming to moderate natural production decline, improve hydrocarbon recovery and support sustained production growth.

BP will receive a fixed fee for the first two years of the contract, followed by a service fee tied to a percentage share of revenue from net incremental hydrocarbon production. During the first year of the Mumbai High collaboration, the companies moderated production decline and delivered growth through optimization of existing wells, enhanced surveillance and reservoir and facility-management initiatives.