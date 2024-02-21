AGR secures well control services extension with Equinor

AGR has signed a contract extension with Equinor to provide blowout and well control studies on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

“The contract reinforces a long-standing collaboration with the largest operator on the NCS. In fact, we have conducted more than 250 studies for Equinor since 1991, and we look forward to building on this experience and know-how over the next couple of years,” said Morten Haug Emilsen, AGR’s manager for well control.

Per the new two-year agreement, AGR will offer services such as blowout contingency planning, well control emergency response, casing magnetization service and general transient flow analyses.

“This agreement with Equinor solidifies AGR’s position as a key service provider, specifically in the crucial areas of blowout and well control studies. Collaborating with Equinor aligns with our commitment to excellence and safety in the oil and gas industry,” added Mr Emilsen.