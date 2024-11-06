Reactive expands wellbore clean-up solutions with senior appointment

Reactive Downhole Tools appointed wellbore specialist David Moyer as Product Line Manager – CHIMERA. This new position, which will cover the entirety of Reactive’s operations and customer base, supports strategic plans to increase the level of assistance provided to upstream operators via CHIMERA, the wellbore clean-up solution.

The CHIMERA product range allows service companies access to a portfolio tools to ensure that well design and execution is completed effectively, establishing a framework between drilling operations and well completion for the operator.

David was hired for his prior experience of working for well solutions providers, using his technical expertise aided by an education in bioenvironmental science to drive sales growth of specialist wellbore tools.