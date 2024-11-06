People, Companies and Products

Reactive expands wellbore clean-up solutions with senior appointment

Nov 6, 2024
0 57 Less than a minute
Reactive is bolstering its wellbore clean up service line via a new senior appointment.

Reactive Downhole Tools appointed wellbore specialist David Moyer as Product Line Manager – CHIMERA. This new position, which will cover the entirety of Reactive’s operations and customer base, supports strategic plans to increase the level of assistance provided to upstream operators via CHIMERA, the wellbore clean-up solution.

The CHIMERA product range allows service companies access to a portfolio tools to ensure that well design and execution is completed effectively, establishing a framework between drilling operations and well completion for the operator.

David was hired for his prior experience of working for well solutions providers, using his technical expertise aided by an education in bioenvironmental science to drive sales growth of specialist wellbore tools.

Nov 6, 2024
0 57 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Tenaris introduces WISer digital solutions to enhance well integrity

Nov 6, 2024

RAKPA awards Northern Offshore plug & abandonment campaign

Nov 5, 2024

Eni completes sale of upstream assets in Alaska to Hilcorp

Nov 4, 2024

MinRes agrees to $1.1 billion gas deal with Hancock

Nov 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button