Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Equatorial Guinea

Subsea7 was awarded a contract by Noble Energy for the subsea installation scope on the Aseng Gas Monetization Project, offshore Equatorial Guinea. The project involves a single-well tieback connecting Aseng field to the existing Alen platform.

The scope of work covers the transport and installation of approximately 19 km of rigid production flowline and 20 km of umbilicals, along with associated subsea structures and tie-ins in water depths of 800 m. Offshore activities are expected to begin in 2026.