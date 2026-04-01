Arrow brings M-11 well onstream at Mateguafa Attic

Arrow Exploration brought its Mateguafa 11 appraisal well on production 22 March at its Mateguafa Attic field on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin of Colombia.

The M-11 well was spud 9 March and reached a total measured depth of 11,455 ft (9,328 ft true vertical depth) on 15 March, drilled on time and under budget. The well encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals, including approximately 18 ft of net oil pay in the Carbonera C7 formation and approximately 30 ft in the Carbonera C9 formation.

Arrow put the well on production in the C7, installing an electric submersible pump after perforating. Arrow spud the Mateguafa HZ12 horizontal well on 27 March, with production expected in April. After M-HZ12, the rig will move to the newly completed Icaco pad for an exploration well expected to spud in May.