Brava Energia starts drilling campaign at Papa-Terra, Atlanta

Brava Energia began a four-well drilling campaign at its Papa-Terra and Atlanta fields using Constellation’s Lone Star semisubmersible, which moved directly into the project after completing a previous contract in Brazil in January 2026, followed by a planned maintenance stop of just over 40 days.

Two wells will be drilled at Papa-Terra in the Campos Basin between March and September 2026, with first oil expected in Q4 2026. The rig will then move to Atlanta in the Santos Basin in October to drill two additional wells, with first oil targeted for Q2 2027. The campaign is expected to conclude in Q1 2027.