Stena Drilling announced a new contract with Ithaca Energy its Stena Spey semisubmersible in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). Operations are set to begin between 1 June and 1 September for a firm scope of one well.

“Stena Drilling are delighted to secure work with Ithaca Energy and look forward to completing a safe and efficient campaign,” Stena said in a statement.