Staatsolie, PETRONAS, Chevron sign PSCs for Block 9 & Block 10

Staatsolie signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for offshore Blocks 9 and 10 offshore Suriname with the operators PETRONAS (Block 9) and Chevron (Block 10). PETRONAS will serve as the operator alongside partners Chevron, QatarEnergy and Paradise Oil.

By signing these PSCs, the companies obtain the exclusive rights for exploration, development and production in the respective blocks. The initial phase of the exploration period will last three years, during which the focus will be on acquiring and processing 3D seismic data to map the subsurface structure.

The blocks are located in the shallow water area approximately 50 km from the coast of Saramacca. Block 9 covers an area of 2,674 sq km, while Block 10 spans 2,972 sq km. The water depth in these areas reaches up to 50 m.