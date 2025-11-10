Ocean Installer secures subsea contract for Balder Next development

Ocean Installer has received a contract from Vår Energi for project management, engineering and the supply of flexible pipelines and risers for the Balder Next development in the Norwegian North Sea. The project will add six new subsea wells and prepare infrastructure for future tiebacks.

The award supports a fast-track schedule for the Balder Next – New Wells project, which remains subject to a Final Investment Decision (FID) by the license partners. The project will be executed through Vår Energi’s Subsea Partnership, with Ocean Installer handling the SURF scope and OneSubsea responsible for the SPS.

Front-end engineering and procurement work is underway, with flexible product manufacturing set to begin in 2025 and offshore operations planned for 2027 and 2028.