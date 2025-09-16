NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Spirit Energy boosts gas production from Morecambe

Sep 16, 2025
0 429 Less than a minute
Spirit Energy boosts gas production from Morecambe

Spirit Energy completed the latest in a series of activities to boost gas production from its Morecambe hub, investing approximately £20 million to maximize economic recovery from the fields, located in the East Irish Sea.

Over the summer, the operations, wells and project teams worked on a campaign to enhance gas production from the DPPA platform’s production wells, in the North Morecambe field. This involved a series of interventions in the casings of five wells, improving productivity and enabling higher gas rates.

The campaign followed an upgrade of the compressor on the Central Processing Complex (CPC) platform to lower pressure and increase gas production from South Morecambe, and the introduction of agents into some of the wells to improve gas flow.

Sep 16, 2025
0 429 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Nabors unveils new PACE-X Ultra land rig

Sep 17, 2025

UT Austin project targets next-gen tripping event detection for MPD operations

Sep 17, 2025

Is MPD well control?

Sep 17, 2025

3D printing of PDC bits offers opportunity for bolstering hydraulic performance

Sep 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button