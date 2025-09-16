Spirit Energy boosts gas production from Morecambe

Spirit Energy completed the latest in a series of activities to boost gas production from its Morecambe hub, investing approximately £20 million to maximize economic recovery from the fields, located in the East Irish Sea.

Over the summer, the operations, wells and project teams worked on a campaign to enhance gas production from the DPPA platform’s production wells, in the North Morecambe field. This involved a series of interventions in the casings of five wells, improving productivity and enabling higher gas rates.

The campaign followed an upgrade of the compressor on the Central Processing Complex (CPC) platform to lower pressure and increase gas production from South Morecambe, and the introduction of agents into some of the wells to improve gas flow.