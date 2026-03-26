Sonadrill wins extension for Sonangol Quenguela drillship offshore Angola

Sonadrill, the joint venture between Seadrill and an affiliate of Sonangol, signed a contract extension for the ultra-deepwater drillship Sonangol Quenguela offshore Angola.

The extension follows the exercise of a seven-well priced option, adding approximately 480 days of work and extending the rig’s contracted operations into June 2028.

The drillship will continue supporting offshore drilling activity in Angola under the extended scope, reinforcing utilization of high-specification ultra-deepwater assets in the region.

Seadrill provides management, operational and technical support to Sonadrill under the joint venture structure and earns a management fee for these services.