NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Foresea secures Petrobras contract for ODN I drillship offshore Brazil

Mar 26, 2026
0 209 Less than a minute

Foresea was awarded a new contract by Petrobras to operate the ultra-deepwater drillship ODN I offshore Brazil, adding approximately $465 million to its backlog.

The contract, secured through a competitive tender process, covers a 1,443-day campaign supporting operations for the Mero consortium. Work is scheduled to begin in early 2027, following completion of the rig’s current contract and required preparatory activities.

The agreement includes an early termination option after 1,078 days, as well as an unpriced extension option of up to 382 days, providing flexibility for both parties.

Mar 26, 2026
0 209 Less than a minute

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