Arrow confirms Icaco discovery, spuds step-out well

Arrow Exploration reported a stacked-pay discovery at the Icaco field on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, with the Icaco 1 exploration well (IC-1) encountering hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in three formations.

IC-1 spudded 5 May and reached target depth 9 May at 7,800 ft measured depth (7,524 ft true vertical depth). Log analysis confirmed 30 ft of pay in the Carbonera C7 formation, 15 ft in the Gacheta formation and 26 ft in the Ubaque formation.

Arrow put IC-1 on production 15 May from the C7, where the perforated pay zone comprises two clean sandstones with average porosity of 25%. The well reached a peak rate of 735 bbl/d gross during cleanup before stabilizing at a restricted rate of approximately 628 bbl/d gross at 27.8° API with a 46% water cut.

The Icaco 2 (IC-2) well, a step-out from IC-1, spudded 18 May. Arrow said IC-2 will provide further information on the size and extent of the discovery. The company plans additional appraisal and development drilling at Icaco, including potential horizontal well development, with activity potentially continuing through Q3 2026.