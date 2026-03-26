JAPEX spuds offshore exploration well in Hidaka area

JAPEX started drilling an exploratory well offshore Hokkaido as part of a program to confirm the presence of natural gas in the Hidaka area.

The well was spudded on 24 March and is located approximately 50 km offshore in water depths of around 1,070 m, about 5 km northwest of a previously drilled location from a 2019 campaign.

The drilling program will gather data to evaluate natural gas resources and reservoir characteristics, with plans to conduct production testing if hydrocarbons are encountered, in order to assess future development potential.

Operations are expected to continue through late May 2026.