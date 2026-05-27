Oceaneering showcases offshore tools at Open House event

Oceaneering held an open house on 6 May at its High Bay facility in Houston, showcasing technologies such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and camera equipment designed, in part, to help operators monitor offshore drilling installations. Following the event, DC spoke with Blanca Montoya, Subsea Robotics Product Manager, and Nick Rouge, Americas ROV Business Development Lead, about two of those technologies. Ms Montoya spoke about the company’s subsea land-out camera, which helps provide clear views of the wellhead and surrounding components while landing the BOP onto the wellhead. Mr Rouge discussed how the electric propulsion system of the Momentum Electric Work Class ROV enables continuous subsea operations and how that benefits completions activities.