SLB launches Retina at-bit imaging tool

SLB launched Retina at-bit imaging, which enables early identification of formation characteristics to optimize drilling efficiency, formation evaluation and safety. Retina provides precise measurements at the point of first contact between the drill bit and the formation, providing image clarity in large hole sizes as drilling commences and the borehole diameter reduces progressively toward the reservoir section.

Retina addresses the limitations of traditional imagers, which are often restricted by operational factors like drilling fluid type and wellbore damage and often not usable in the reservoir access intervals due to borehole size limitations. Applicable to drilling operations using any drilling fluid composition, Retina enables high-resolution imaging, providing early insights into the formation.

High-resolution images are important for geological characterization from the outset of drilling, revealing potential well-related expenditures such as mud-loss zones, hard drilling intervals and stuck-pipe events, which can add days to complete the well, incur non-productive time and increase safety risks.

In South America field tests, the technology identified conglomerates early in the drilling cycle, enabling the design of more durable drill bits to reduce downtime. In the Middle East, Retina revealed the presence of fractures and vugs in carbonate formations, providing critical information for predicting and preventing mud losses. During another field test in the Middle East, the tool also provided high-resolution images of stylolites that act as pressure barriers, allowing for a better understanding of productive zones.