ORLEN makes discovery on Norwegian Continental Shelf

ORLEN made a discovery in the Norwegian Sea E-prospect, located in the license PL212 within the Skarv Unit, currently estimated at 3-7 million barrels of oil. During the drilling, an additional discovery was made, with resources estimated between 1 and 2 million barrels of oil.

“The E-prospect reservoir is one of the key production hubs for the ORLEN Group on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” said Wiesław Prugar, Member of ORLEN SA Management Board, Upstream. “Our established infrastructure in this region enables efficient tie-backs for new discoveries, facilitating accelerated field development, reduced emissions during production startup and optimized capital expenditure.”

In addition to the Skarv field itself, OUN’s interests in the Skarv area also include the already producing Ærfugl Nord and Gråsel as well as the Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn fields, which are currently developed. Several discoveries, joined by E-prospect, are pending decisions on possible development. The Skarv area’s recoverable resources exceeded 700 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Skarv Unit shareholders are Aker BP (operator, 23.8%), Equinor Energy (36.2%), Harbour Energy Norge (28.1%) and ORLEN Upstream Norway (11.9%).