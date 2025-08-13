DOF Group signs two long-term contracts with Petrobras

DOF Group announced two new long-term contracts in Brazil. In addition to Skandi Achiever signing on for a four-year charter as RSV, Skandi Carla and Geoholm have also been contracted on four-year charters with Petrobras.

Skandi Carla will operate with one work class ROV and subsea crane, while Geoholm will use its subsea crane and two work class ROVs on board. Both vessels are expected to begin their contracts in December 2025.

The two contracts have a combined value of more than $275 million.