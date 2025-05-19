Halliburton launches EarthStar 3DX look-ahead resistivity service

Innovating While Drilling®News

May 19, 2025
Halliburton launched its EarthStar 3DX horizontal look-ahead resistivity service, which provides operators with geological insights into horizontal wells up to 50 ft before penetration by the bit. The real-time data allows operators to identify hazards and make informed decisions.

With its ultra-deep resistivity sensor, the EarthStar 3DX look-ahead service enables earlier formation detection. Unlike conventional mapping technology, EarthStar 3DX service helps operators anticipate formation changes, optimize reservoir contact and hydrocarbon recovery and reduce premature exits and unnecessary corrections. Early intervention mitigates wellbore instability challenges and facilitates safe and efficient operations for customers.

