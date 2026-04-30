SLB launches AlphaSight geosteering service

SLB launched the AlphaSight logging-while-drilling service, a multi-depth azimuthal resistivity (MDAR) technology platform designed to improve geosteering accuracy and well placement in complex reservoir environments.

The service features the industry’s shortest extra-deep azimuthal resistivity sensor, positioned close to the bit with integrated downhole computing. It delivers 3D multi-depth reservoir mapping and a horizontal look-ahead-while-drilling capability, providing real-time subsurface data without affecting ROP.

AlphaSight has been field-proven across the Middle East, North Sea, North America and Asia, where it has been used to improve reservoir contact and overall drilling outcomes. SLB said the service is the first in its new Sight family of advanced measurement solutions.