Innovating While Drilling®News

SLB launches AlphaSight geosteering service

Apr 30, 2026
0 221 Less than a minute
SLB launches AlphaSight geosteering service

SLB launched the AlphaSight logging-while-drilling service, a multi-depth azimuthal resistivity (MDAR) technology platform designed to improve geosteering accuracy and well placement in complex reservoir environments.

The service features the industry’s shortest extra-deep azimuthal resistivity sensor, positioned close to the bit with integrated downhole computing. It delivers 3D multi-depth reservoir mapping and a horizontal look-ahead-while-drilling capability, providing real-time subsurface data without affecting ROP.

AlphaSight has been field-proven across the Middle East, North Sea, North America and Asia, where it has been used to improve reservoir contact and overall drilling outcomes. SLB said the service is the first in its new Sight family of advanced measurement solutions.

Apr 30, 2026
0 221 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Turkey's Çağrı Bey departs for first overseas deep-sea oil exploration in Somalia

TPAO’s Çağrı Bey arrives offshore Somalia for Curad-1 well

Apr 30, 2026

UAE announces withdrawal from OPEC

Apr 29, 2026
Petro Victory Energy reports stacked gas pay at São João well in Brazil

Petro Victory Energy reports stacked gas pay at São João well in Brazil

Apr 29, 2026
Transocean Equinox arrives ahead of Otway Exploration Drilling Program

Beach Energy kicks off Equinox Phase 2, drills 13 wells in Cooper Basin

Apr 29, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button