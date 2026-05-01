Global and Regional MarketsNews

Eni takes FID on deepwater gas projects offshore Indonesia

May 1, 2026
0 405 1 minute read

Eni took final investment decisions for two deepwater gas projects in the Kutei Basin offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia, sanctioning both the Gendalo and Gandang gas project and the Geng North and Gehem fields for development.

The Gendalo and Gandang project, located in water depths of 1,000 to 1,800 m, calls for the drilling of seven producing wells and the installation of deepwater subsea production systems tied back to the existing Jangkrik floating production unit. The Geng North and Gehem project, in water depths of 1,700 to 2,000 m, calls for the drilling of 16 producing wells and the installation of subsea systems linked to a newbuild FPSO capable of processing over 1 billion scf/D of gas and 90,000 boe/d of condensate, with a storage capacity of 1.4 million bbl.

The two projects are expected to come onstream in 2028, with Eni targeting a production plateau of 2 billion scf/D of gas and 90,000 boe/d of condensate in 2029. Gas will be transported onshore via an export pipeline feeding both the domestic pipeline network and the Bontang LNG plant. An idle liquefaction train at Bontang will be reactivated as part of the development plan.

Combined gas initially in place across the two projects amounts to nearly 10 Tcf, with 550 million bbl of associated condensate. Eni has operated in Indonesia since 2001.

May 1, 2026
0 405 1 minute read

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