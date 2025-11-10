Innovating While Drilling®News

SLB launches agentic AI platform to enhance upstream workflows

Nov 10, 2025
SLB Unveils Groundbreaking New Agentic AI Technology for the Energy Industry

SLB introduced an agentic artificial intelligence platform, Tela AI, designed to automate and optimize upstream energy workflows.

The system uses multi-agent collaboration to perform complex technical tasks across drilling, reservoir management and production optimization. Tela AI enables faster decision-making by combining domain expertise with adaptive AI agents that learn from real-time data.

The technology has been deployed in early pilot projects to support subsurface modeling and well-planning operations, demonstrating improved efficiency and reduced turnaround times.

SLB plans to expand Tela AI applications across its digital platforms as part of ongoing efforts to accelerate autonomous and data-driven operations in the field.

