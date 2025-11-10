SLB launches agentic AI platform to enhance upstream workflows

SLB introduced an agentic artificial intelligence platform, Tela AI, designed to automate and optimize upstream energy workflows.

The system uses multi-agent collaboration to perform complex technical tasks across drilling, reservoir management and production optimization. Tela AI enables faster decision-making by combining domain expertise with adaptive AI agents that learn from real-time data.

The technology has been deployed in early pilot projects to support subsurface modeling and well-planning operations, demonstrating improved efficiency and reduced turnaround times.

SLB plans to expand Tela AI applications across its digital platforms as part of ongoing efforts to accelerate autonomous and data-driven operations in the field.