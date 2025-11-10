DNO fast-tracks Kjøttkake tieback to Gjøa field

DNO launched a fast-track development of the Kjøttkake oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian North Sea, planning a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure on the Gjøa field.

The project is being advanced in partnership with Aker BP, which will operate the Kjøttkake development on behalf of the license. Preparations are under way for subsea installation and hookup, with production targeted in 2026.

Kjøttkake was discovered in 2023 and is located in the PL1086 license area, about 15 km northeast of the Gjøa platform. The tieback aims to extend the field’s production life and optimize recovery from the area’s proven resources.