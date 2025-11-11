NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Murphy Oil advances near-field drilling and workovers in Gulf of Mexico

Murphy Oil plans to drill two near-field exploration wells, Cello #1 and Banjo #1, in the US Gulf of Mexico. The company described both as relatively low-risk prospects that support its near-field exploration strategy.

Preparations are also under way for the Chinook #8 well, a high-impact development expected to come online in the second half of next year with an initial production rate of about 15,000 barrels of oil per day.

During Q3, Murphy completed workovers on the Khaleesi #2 and Marmalard #3 wells, restoring both to production. The company noted strong operational performance across its Gulf assets with high uptime and minimal weather disruption.

