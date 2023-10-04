Global and Regional MarketsNewsSafety and ESG

SLB introduces new continuous methane measuring instrument

Oct 4, 2023
SLB introduced a self-installed continuous methane monitoring instrument that uses IoT-enabled sensors to quickly and cost-effectively detect, locate and quantify emissions across oil and gas operations.

The company said that the instrument represents a “step change in methane measurement technology,” providing operators with industry-leading leak detection sensitivity in a small ‘plug-and-play’ solution. The technology automates continuous methane monitoring, eliminating the need for manual data collection during typical intermittent site visits.

The instrument supports the reporting requirements of the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, or OGMP, the flagship reporting and mitigation program of the United Nations Environment Program. It also supports related reporting requirements in the EU and is aligned to satisfy the proposed US EPA rules for methane monitoring at active onshore US production facilities.

