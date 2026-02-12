SLB awarded multiple offshore drilling contracts in Indonesia

SLB was awarded multiple offshore drilling services contracts by Mubadala Energy for the Tangkulo natural gas deepwater development and associated exploration and appraisal drilling activities in the Andaman Sea, offshore Indonesia.

Under the awards, SLB will work with Mubadala to deliver integrated drilling and well services across the full well life cycle. The scope includes directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline, slickline, coiled tubing, well testing, mud logging and upper and lower completions. The integrated model is designed to streamline execution while enhancing safety, reliability and operational performance.