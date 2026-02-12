Global and Regional MarketsNews

SLB awarded multiple offshore drilling contracts in Indonesia

Feb 12, 2026
0 201 Less than a minute

SLB was awarded multiple offshore drilling services contracts by Mubadala Energy for the Tangkulo natural gas deepwater development and associated exploration and appraisal drilling activities in the Andaman Sea, offshore Indonesia.

Under the awards, SLB will work with Mubadala to deliver integrated drilling and well services across the full well life cycle. The scope includes directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline, slickline, coiled tubing, well testing, mud logging and upper and lower completions. The integrated model is designed to streamline execution while enhancing safety, reliability and operational performance.

Feb 12, 2026
0 201 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Transocean wins contract award, extension totaling $184 million

Feb 12, 2026

Vår, Kistos drill dry well in North Sea

Feb 12, 2026

Five companies awarded exploration licenses in Libya

Feb 12, 2026
Harbour Energy completes LLOG acquisition

Harbour Energy completes LLOG acquisition

Feb 11, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button