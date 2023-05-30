Shell contracts Stena drillship for work in the US Gulf of Mexico

Stena Drilling announced a new contract with Shell for its Stena Evolution drillship. The operations for the drillship will take place in the US Gulf of Mexico starting in Q2 2024 for a primary term of five years, with an option to extend the contract upon completion of the primary term.

“Stena Drilling are delighted to secure this long-term scope of work with Shell in the United States Gulf of Mexico,” the drilling contractor said in a statement. “We look forward to the Stena Evolution joining our active fleet and working with Shell to complete a safe and efficient campaign.”