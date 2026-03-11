Global and Regional MarketsNews

TotalEnergies starts up at Lapa South-West

Mar 11, 2026
0 258 Less than a minute
TotalEnergies starts up at Lapa South-West

TotalEnergies started production from the Lapa South-West project in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The project is located about 300 km offshore and consists of three wells tied back to the existing Lapa floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The development is expected to increase production from the Lapa field by about 25,000 bbl/day.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 48% interest.

The startup follows the beginning of production at the Mero-4 project in May 2025. The company also expects additional projects offshore Brazil, including Atapu-2 and Sépia-2, to start production in 2029.

Mar 11, 2026
0 258 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Shell drills Sirius-1X exploration well in Mediterranean offshore Egypt

Mar 12, 2026
Todd Energy to drill New Zealand’s first superhot geothermal well

Todd Energy to drill New Zealand’s first superhot geothermal well

Mar 12, 2026
Seplat plans 17-well drilling program for 2026

Seplat plans 17-well drilling program for 2026

Mar 12, 2026
OMV Petrom, NewMed Energy to advance exploration in Bulgaria's Han Asparuh offshore block

OMV joins Shell, TPAO in Black Sea exploration block

Mar 11, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button