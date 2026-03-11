TotalEnergies starts up at Lapa South-West

TotalEnergies started production from the Lapa South-West project in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The project is located about 300 km offshore and consists of three wells tied back to the existing Lapa floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The development is expected to increase production from the Lapa field by about 25,000 bbl/day.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 48% interest.

The startup follows the beginning of production at the Mero-4 project in May 2025. The company also expects additional projects offshore Brazil, including Atapu-2 and Sépia-2, to start production in 2029.