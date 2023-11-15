IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsVideos

Service company award caps eventful year for IADC Permian Basin Chapter

Nov 15, 2023
0 336 Less than a minute

The 2023 IADC Annual General Meeting saw the association’s Permian Basin Chapter honor Canrig Drilling Technology as the chapter’s Service Company of the Year. However, that award is far from the only thing going on with the chapter right now. In this interview with DC from the conference on 10 November, Chapter Chair Jacob Bruster talked about some of the initiatives the chapter has undergone over the past year. For instance, this year the chapter’s Rewards and Recognition Committee created a new program, the IADC Permian Basin Drilling Contractor SSE of the Month Awards, to recognize short-service employees working in the Permian Basin. Mr Bruster, Marketing Representative at Unit Drilling, also discussed what the chapter looks forward to accomplishing in 2024.

Nov 15, 2023
0 336 Less than a minute

Related Articles

IADC IVI workgroup reveals key insights into the values of young recruits

Nov 15, 2023

Raymond James: Despite energy transition push, oil and gas expected to remain key part of energy mix

Nov 15, 2023

Industry champions critical to providing sustainable future for oil and gas

Nov 15, 2023

Insulated drill pipe designed to protect BHA electronic tools in geothermal applications

Nov 14, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button