Service company award caps eventful year for IADC Permian Basin Chapter

The 2023 IADC Annual General Meeting saw the association’s Permian Basin Chapter honor Canrig Drilling Technology as the chapter’s Service Company of the Year. However, that award is far from the only thing going on with the chapter right now. In this interview with DC from the conference on 10 November, Chapter Chair Jacob Bruster talked about some of the initiatives the chapter has undergone over the past year. For instance, this year the chapter’s Rewards and Recognition Committee created a new program, the IADC Permian Basin Drilling Contractor SSE of the Month Awards, to recognize short-service employees working in the Permian Basin. Mr Bruster, Marketing Representative at Unit Drilling, also discussed what the chapter looks forward to accomplishing in 2024.