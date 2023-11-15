IADC IVI workgroup reveals key insights into the values of young recruits

Human resource (HR) teams continue to face significant challenges in recruiting young talent in the oil and gas industry. Over the past year, the IADC Industry Value Initiative (IVI) workgroup conducted a survey to help member companies gain a baseline understanding of perceptions of the industry, including misunderstandings and opportunities among prospective drilling industry employees. Speaking to DC from the IADC Annual General Meeting in Austin, Texas, on 9 November, Amy Roddy, Senior VP of HR at Diamond Offshore, discussed the results from the IVI survey. She explained how the industry can derive value from the IVI and from better understanding the values prioritized by its employees. She also talked about the new ways in which Diamond Offshore is looking to reach out to young recruits.