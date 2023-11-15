IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsSafety and ESGVideos

IADC IVI workgroup reveals key insights into the values of young recruits

Nov 15, 2023
0 368 1 minute read

Human resource (HR) teams continue to face significant challenges in recruiting young talent in the oil and gas industry. Over the past year, the IADC Industry Value Initiative (IVI) workgroup conducted a survey to help member companies gain a baseline understanding of perceptions of the industry, including misunderstandings and opportunities among prospective drilling industry employees. Speaking to DC from the IADC Annual General Meeting in Austin, Texas, on 9 November, Amy Roddy, Senior VP of HR at Diamond Offshore, discussed the results from the IVI survey. She explained how the industry can derive value from the IVI and from better understanding the values prioritized by its employees. She also talked about the new ways in which Diamond Offshore is looking to reach out to young recruits.

Nov 15, 2023
0 368 1 minute read

Related Articles

Service company award caps eventful year for IADC Permian Basin Chapter

Nov 15, 2023

Raymond James: Despite energy transition push, oil and gas expected to remain key part of energy mix

Nov 15, 2023

Industry champions critical to providing sustainable future for oil and gas

Nov 15, 2023

Insulated drill pipe designed to protect BHA electronic tools in geothermal applications

Nov 14, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button